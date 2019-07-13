Bengaluru: SIT arrests 2 accused in IMA fraud case

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged multi-crore IMA fraud case has arrested two persons in connection with it. During the course of investigation, an inspector named Shekar got a tip-off that some people have forged the property documents of a building in Richmond circle belonging to IMA founder Mansoor Khan, the key accused in the case.

After verifying the hint, police swung into action and arrested both accused - Brigade Babu and Muneer alias Gun Muneer, a rowdy-sheeter of Basavanagudi and Tilaknagar police stations.

The SIT, who arrested Deputy Commissioner (Urban) Sri Vijayshankar on charges of receiving a bribe of Rs 1.5 crore from the jeweller, was grilled by the investigating team in connection with the case.

During the probe, Vijayshankar said he gave Rs 1.5 crore to a builder for purchasing a flat. Based on his statement, the team recovered Rs 1.5 crore from the builder. It was even found that suspended Vijayshankar had taken a bribe of Rs 1 crore from a person and a separate case will be registered against him in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The SIT team, formed by Karnataka government, also recovered a demand draft of Rs 1.5 crore which Mansoor Khan reportedly paid to Adoni construction to construct a flyover in Bengaluru.

Last week, the SIT team had arrested Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru North division LC Nagaraj on charges of receiving a bribe to give a favourable report.

Both Vijayshankar and Nagaraj have been sent to judicial custody till July 25. IMA has allegedly cheated a large number of investors, mainly Muslims, after promising impressive returns on their deposit.

Khan had disappeared last month after sending an audio clip to some investors threatening to commit suicide due to what he alleged was 'harassment' by some politicians and goons. He had also released a video on YouTube on June 23, urging police to arrange his return to India so that he could join the probe.

In the video, the IMA founder promised to fully cooperate in the investigation being conducted by the 11-member SIT and assured to return the investors' money by liquidating the company's assets.