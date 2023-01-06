Bengaluru Shocker! Woman dragged, repeatedly slapped in temple in Amruthahalli, WATCH viral video | IANS video screen grab

Bengaluru: In a viral video from Bengaluru's Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Amruthahalli, a woman can be seen being repeatedly slapped, held by hair and dragged outside the temple's sanctorum by a priest. The incident is said to have occurred on December 21.

In the video, the woman and the priest can be seen having an argument and it appears that the woman insists on staying inside the temple and the priest is adamant on kicking her out. The woman resists and the priest drags her by her hair and slaps her too. The woman falls down but the priest does not stop. He again grabs her by her hair and drags her outside. Three other people, two of whom are dressed like priests, are present in the sanctorum but none of them try to stop the priest or save the woman.

Case registered by police against priest

As per IANS reports, the victim Hemavathi has lodged a complaint with Amruthahalli police station stating that the said incident occurred on December 21 and the accused is Munikrishna, 'dharamdarshi' of the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Amruthahalli locality, police said on Friday.

Reportedly, the accused also beat the woman with stick even as she ran for cover. A case under Section 354 of the IPC has been registered against Munikrishna.

The priest's side of the story

Munikrisha told police that the woman claimed that Lord Venkateshwara was her husband and wanted to sit next to the idol in the sanctum sanctorum. When her demand was rejected, she spit on the priest after which she was asked to leave. As the woman did not listen, she was beaten and dragged out, he told police.