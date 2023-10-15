Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Bites Police Officer, Attacks Security Staff After Being Found Loitering At Nexus Mall In Koramangala

Nexus mall in Koramangala, Bengaluru | Nexus Malls

A woman allegedly bit a woman police officer and attacked security staff at Bengaluru's Audgodi Police Station, where she was taken after she was found alone at about 2:30 am in Nexus mall, Koramangala. The woman had reportedly refused to leave the mall during its closing hours.

The 28-year-old chartered accountant had visited Nexus mall to watch 10:30 pm show of the Nun II on October 11. However, after the movie was over, security staff found her sitting alone at the fourth floor of the mall during the closing hours.

Abused security staff

When asked to leave the premises, she refused and allegedly abused the security staff. Following this, the mall's manager dialed 112 for assistance. The mall manager alleged that the woman persistently used foul language and refused to leave despite repeated requests.

Assaulted police officers

The woman was later taken to Adugodi Police Station. When she was told to file a formal complaint if she had issues with the mall's staff, she allegedly removed her footwear and throwing it at one of the ASIs. The woman also attempted to escape from the police station, and in the process, she bit one of the woman police officers who was trying to restrain her.

The police suspect that the woman may have been under the influence of some substance, but further confirmation will require a medical report.

The woman has been charged with causing hurt with dangerous weapons (IPC 324) and assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of their duty (IPC 353), along with other sections of the IPC.

