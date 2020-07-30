Bengaluru shocker: Two held for posting photos of college girls, teachers on porn sites

A rather shocking incident has come to light in Bengaluru wherein the photos of college students and teachers wer posted to pornographic websites. Two people have now been arrested in connection with the same.

Two people have been arrested for uploading the photographs of some college girls and teachers on pornographic websites, police said on Thursday. According to police, the duo used to pick up photographs of the girl students and teachers from their social media account and upload them on the porn sites. Following complaints, they were arrested and their mobile phones and laptops seized.