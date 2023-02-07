e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru shocker! Man run over by speeding car; incident caught ON CAMERA

People can be seen running towards the victim who's helmet opens and lands on the other side of the road.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 07, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
Bengaluru shocker! Man run over by speeding car; incident caught ON CAMERA | Twitter video screengrab
Bengaluru: In a viral hit and run video from Bengaluru a motorist was run over by a speeding car. The victim identified as Sanjay Babu succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Another person identified as Vedanth has reportedly been injured in the mishap. The car was being driven by a woman named Shuba.

In the video a speeding white car runs over a person and by the time it applies brake its too late and the victim has already been run over by the car. People can be seen running towards the victim who's helmet opens and lands on the other side of the road.

Watch video here:

article-image

