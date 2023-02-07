Bengaluru shocker! Man run over by speeding car; incident caught ON CAMERA | Twitter video screengrab

Bengaluru: In a viral hit and run video from Bengaluru a motorist was run over by a speeding car. The victim identified as Sanjay Babu succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. Another person identified as Vedanth has reportedly been injured in the mishap. The car was being driven by a woman named Shuba.

In the video a speeding white car runs over a person and by the time it applies brake its too late and the victim has already been run over by the car. People can be seen running towards the victim who's helmet opens and lands on the other side of the road.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)