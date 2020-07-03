Bengaluru records 997 cases

Bengaluru

From less than 100 cases a day a week back, Karnataka’s capital city recorded a whopping 997 new Covid-19 cases on Friday pushing the total number of cases to 7,173 with 105 deaths. Across the state, 1,694 new cases were reported, taking the total to 19,710. The day also saw 21 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 293.

Officials said though the rise in cases in the IT capital is a spot of worry, the spike in fresh cases was expected especially in densely populated areas.

But Bengaluru is running out of beds forcing the Congress to accuse the BJP of lack of preparedness.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the Yediyurappa government over the lack of preparedness and efficiency in dealing with the Covid pandemic.

Addressing the media, he said according to the government data, there are 4,663 beds, of which 2,694 beds are occupied. There are only 1,969 beds available. “Why did govt not anticipate the need for increased beds in spite of warnings by experts? By now, at least 30,000 beds should have been arranged,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government spends Rs25,000 for every Covid victim’s last rites, sources said. The cost includes PPE kits, disinfectant, ambulance and JCB rent. Families are barred from touching the bodies of the infected and medical staff are required to prepare the body for burial or cremation, and carry out the last rites adhering to Covid protocol.

Director of Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari, B Devanand, was quoted in the media as saying it costs Rs20,000 to Rs22,000 to bury or cremate every Covid-19 victim.