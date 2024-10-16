Bengaluru Rains: Video Shows Part Of Embankment Wall Collapsing At Construction Site In Manyata Tech Park

@nabilajamal_

Amid heavy rains, a part of an embankment wall at a construction site in Bengaluru’s Manyata Tech Park collapsed on Wednesday. However, nobody was reported to be injured in the incident.

As per reports, many employees were trapped inside their offices as the rain continued throughout the day seemingly inundating the 300-acre tech village.

Photos and videos which surfaced on social media corroborated the reports showing water-filled roads and damaged vehicles.

Watch the videos here:

Manyata Tech Park has been christened Manyata Tech Falls 👎🏽



India's Top-Class office space, Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru now resembles a river. Portion of the earth caved in after heavy rains, literally creating a waterfall at the construction site, bang in center of… pic.twitter.com/aizkNzzmKR — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) October 16, 2024

Meanwhile, heavy rains inundated several other localities in Bengaluru after which authorities pressed two tractors into service to ferry affected residents from one point to another.

The weather office has forecast incessant rains throughout the day and on Thursday.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has arranged two tractors at the Kendriya Vihar apartments to help residents of the Yelahanka locality.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath visited Kendriya Vihar apartment in Yelahanka & instructed officials to take immediate steps to resolve waterlogging issue (3 feet deep)



2 tractors have been arranged for apartment residents @BBMPCOMM pic.twitter.com/yCTnlMOCZg — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) October 16, 2024

A help desk was set up on Tuesday evening, and arrangements have been made to provide essential supplies like drinking water, milk, bread, and biscuits.

Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath visited the inundated localities and apartment complexes in the morning and monitored the steps taken to mitigate the problem.

Girinath visited Kendriya Vihar Apartments, where around 3 feet of water had accumulated. He instructed officials to take immediate action to resolve the issue. "Two tractors have been arranged to help residents enter and exit the apartment complex," BBMP stated.

Over 20 officers and staff members were working at the site to resolve the issue, he said. Girinath has also visited the Ramanashree California Layout and instructed officials to pump out the water.

Due to the ongoing rainfall, the Chief Commissioner held a virtual meeting this morning, instructing all officials to visit the affected areas in their respective zones. He asked them to assess the situation on-site and work towards finding permanent solutions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning and squall on Wednesday for coastal, north interior and south interior parts of Karnataka.

These are the details of IMD rainfall forecast for the next 3 days. The residents of the area where heavy rains are expected are requested to be cautious.#BBMP #BBMPCares #BengaluruWeather #BengaluruRains #BangaloreRain #BengaluruRain pic.twitter.com/dBHsUlCNVI — BengaluruMail (@BengaluruMail) October 16, 2024

It has forecast very heavy rain for Bengaluru and surrounding districts of coastal, north interior and south interior of Karnataka till October 18, IMD officials said.

Overcast conditions are likely to continue in the city over the next three to four days.