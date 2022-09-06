e-Paper Get App
Bengaluru rains: 23-year-old girl electrocuted after coming in contact with live electric pole

The incident happened at around 9:30 pm on Monday near the Whitefield area in Bengaluru

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 10:44 AM IST
Bengaluru: A 23-year-old girl died after accidentally coming in contact with a live electric pole in Bengaluru on Monday.

The incident happened at around 9:30 pm on Monday near the Whitefield area in Bengaluru.

Akhila was returning back home from her workplace when her scooty skidded while crossing a waterlogged road. The victim tried to grab a nearby electric pole for support, but she got an electric shock after which she fell down.

She was shifted to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Akhila used to work in the administration department of a school.

The family of the deceased has blamed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for improper handling of the electricity and other systems.

