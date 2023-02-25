e-Paper Get App
Bengaluru: No consensus in G20 on Ukraine

Russia avoids calling its actions in Ukraine an invasion or war and instead says it is a "special military operation".

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
ANI
Bengaluru: The finance chiefs of the G20 nations have not been able to agree on a description of the war in Ukraine, delegates to the meeting here said.

The communique should squarely condemn Russia for the invasion of its neighbour, the US and its its allies in the G7 group of nations have demanded. However, this has been opposed by the Russian and Chinese delegations.

India is also keen that the word "war" not be used in any communique, according to G20 officials. India, which holds the G20 presidency, has kept a largely neutral stance on the war, and has kept away from blaming Russia for the invasion. It has sought a diplomatic solution.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

