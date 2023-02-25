Bengaluru: No consensus in G20 on Ukraine

ANI

Bengaluru: The finance chiefs of the G20 nations have not been able to agree on a description of the war in Ukraine, delegates to the meeting here said.

The communique should squarely condemn Russia for the invasion of its neighbour, the US and its its allies in the G7 group of nations have demanded. However, this has been opposed by the Russian and Chinese delegations.

Russia avoids calling its actions in Ukraine an invasion or war and instead says it is a "special military operation".

India is also keen that the word "war" not be used in any communique, according to G20 officials. India, which holds the G20 presidency, has kept a largely neutral stance on the war, and has kept away from blaming Russia for the invasion. It has sought a diplomatic solution.