Bengaluru Monsoon Update For August 4: IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Showers In Garden City; Check Temperatures, AQI & Humidity Level Here

Bengaluru Monsoon For August 4 | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The garden city saw the sunrise at 06:06 am and is expected to set at 6:45 pm on Sunday. The temperatures are expected to hover between 20 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in the garden city.

Meanwhile, activities like thunderstorms and lightning are also expected with rainfall. An average humidity is expected to be 81 per cent. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 19.0, which indicates good air quality in the city.

In which regions rainfall is expected?

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in garden city and coastal regions of the state. Meanwhile, widespread moderate to scattered rainfall is predicted in hilly areas of the state. In the North Interior Karnataka, scattered to moderate showers are expected. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the west with a maximum speed of 21 km/hr. The total precipitation level is expected to be 5.6mm.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre shared a weather report on X and captioned, "Next 5 days #Rain #Forecast and #Warnings: (Source:IMD) As a result of rise in mean sea level in the coastal seas of South Gujarat and Kerala states, the coastal districts of the state will receive widespread light to moderate rains with gusty winds and scattered heavy rains today."

ರಾಜ್ಯದಾದ್ಯಂತ ಮುಂದಿನ 2 ವಾರಗಳ ಸಂಚಿತ ಮಳೆಯ ಮುನ್ಸೂಚನೆ ನಕ್ಷೆಗಳು:

Cumulative Rainfall Forecast Maps for the next 2 weeks over the State pic.twitter.com/y0crTI731k — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) August 3, 2024

Weather forecast for August 5

On Monday, the sun will likely rise at 06:06 am and set at 6:45 pm. According to the local weather department, temperatures are expected to range between 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.