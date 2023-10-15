Bengaluru: Minor Skaters Abused, Physically Assaulted By Goons At Cubbon Park; Video Surfaces

Minor Skaters Abused, Physically Assaulted By Goons | Instagram

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a few youths were attacked by unidentified goons claiming to be security chiefs at a public park in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The victims filmed the incident and shared it on social media and the video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the goons are abusing and attacking a group of skaters at Cubbon Park in Bengaluru. An argument broke out between the youths and the goons after they asked them to stop skating in the park. The youths are demanding action against the goons who attacked them in the park.

The goons asked them to stop skating in the park

The incident occurred when a few youths of a skating group known as Bengaluru Skaters were getting ready and wearing their skates to practice in Cubbon Park. The goons approached them and asked them to stop skating in the park as there was an order from the Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department. The skaters asked for a notice in regard to the order to which the goons started to abuse the skaters and also grabbed one of the skaters with his collar and pushed him and aslo asked them to get out of the park.

The goon also attacked the youth who was filming the incident

The goon also attacked the youth who was filming the incident on his mobile phone. He also tried to snatch the mobile phone of the youth after which his phone fell to the ground. The group claims that the skaters who were physically assaulted in the incident were minors. They are now seeking action against the culprits and also trying to register an FIR in connection with the matter.

'We’re working with the authorities on multiple sides'

The Bengaluru Skaters took to Instagram and said, "Update: we’re working with the authorities on multiple sides. @st_brosephs is counselling the victims and helping them file the FIR. Authorities have been cooperating so far. Thank you for all the support."

They also shared the video of the incident on their social media

They also shared the video of the incident on their social media handle and said, physical assault on minor skaters in Cubbon Park. "This morning a few skaters went to skate in the Cubbon Park. When they were wearing their skates some rowdy goon without any uniform or identification, claiming to be the head of security in CP stopped them from skating, stating that there was an order from the Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department. When asked for an official notice about the order he started attacking the skaters and physically attacked even minors. This all happened under the supervision of the Deputy Direcor of the horticulture department. This is beyond outrageous that this is happening to tax paying citizens in a public park. The goon had no right to attack anyone let alone minors. @blrcitypolice this is a crime and we demand an strict actions against the goon."

The reading community at Cubbon Park reacts

The reading community at Cubbon Park said that they are sorry for the incident and said that the event is unfortunate. It further said, "We are so sorry to read that this happened with you! It’s really unfortunate how easily such vigilantes proclaim bizarre and unsaid rules, to restrict our access to public spaces in the city. We really hope you guys are able to go past this situation and emerge even stronger."

