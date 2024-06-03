Bengaluru: Metro Services On Entire Purple Line Restored After Disruption Caused Due To Fallen Tree Branch

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro services on the entire purple line have been restored after a tree branch fell over the metro track following heavy rain and strong winds.

Yesterday, Karnataka experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds leading to traffic snarls in parts of Bengaluru.

"Today normalcy of service on the entire Purple Line has been restored and trains are running as per schedule from Challaghatta to Whitefield," Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited said.

#Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Purple Line completely back on track after a fallen tree branch had disrupted operations.



🚇 https://t.co/MzVLsXTom5 pic.twitter.com/LaZoeKfzQb — Maya Sharma (@MsMayaSharma) June 3, 2024

Trinity Metro Station on the Purple Line faced disruption in services after an uprooted tree fell over the metro track.

"Due to a tree branch falling on the metro tracks just after Trinity Station towards MG road. Trains are operating only between Indranagar to Whitefield and MG road to Challaghatta, from 7.26 pm. Efforts are on to clear the branch and resume normal operations FKI," BMRC said on June 2.

IMD's Prediction For Karnataka

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted a partly clouded sky with light rainfall in Karnataka for the next 48 hours. According to the IMD, the monsoon has advanced into parts of Karnataka. The conditions are set for the Southwest Monsoon to progress further into several regions, including Karnataka, over the next two to three days.

Read Also Mumbai Youth Jumps In Front Of Moving Bengaluru Metro At Attiguppe; Dies

"The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea; remaining parts of Lakshadweep area, Kerala and Tamil Nadu; some parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and Andhra Pradesh; remaining parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal; some more parts of Central Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal," an official release said.

On June 6, 2024, heavy rain and thundershowers with gusty winds are likely in Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Bagalkote, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Hassan, and Mandya according to IMD.