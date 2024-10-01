Bengaluru: Men On Bike Snatch Delivery Agent’s Phone In HSR Layout; Police Register Case After Dashcam Video Surfaces

@3rdEyeDude

A video that surfaced on social media showed two thieves snatching a delivery agent’s phone in Bengaluru on September 27 at around 11:30 pm. The incident further adds to the growing trend of phone snatchings in the city.

The incident occurred in HSR Layout, where the delivery boy fell victim to thieves while riding his bike and speaking on the phone. The two men on another bike approached from behind, snatched the phone from the delivery agent’s hand, and fled the scene.

The delivery boy lost his balance after the snatch, falling onto Ayatappi Road. Fortunately, he sustained no serious injuries. The entire incident was captured on the dash camera installed inside the car following the delivery agent.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

Phone snatching caught on dashcam video 📸



Two men on a two wheeler snatches phone of a delivery boy. Delivery boy falls on the ground while the two robbers flee. This happened at 27th Main, HSR Layout pic.twitter.com/et3BIAyNSr — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) September 29, 2024

Soon after the video of the incident started doing rounds on social media, Bengaluru police responded and informed that the concerned police officers in the area where the incident took place had been informed to take necessary action in the matter.

“We have informed to concerned police officers for necessary action,” said Bengaluru police in a post on X.

We have informed to concerned police officers for necessary action.@DCPSEBCP @hsrlayoutps — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) September 29, 2024

Netizens have also reacted to the video with shock and horror.

One X user @modernsanathani in a post on X said, "The law and order situation is getting worse day by day and it’s affected only to a normal commuters like us and not anyone else."

The law and order situation is getting worse day by day and it’s affected only to a normal commuters like us and not anyone else. — Rakesh (@modernsanathani) September 29, 2024

"The Police are lax about taking serious action to deter criminals. They ask victims to file an E-Lost report instead of filing FIRs. HSR has become a hub for thieves snatching phones, chains and houses being burgled since the Pandemic. No respite in sight," said another user @GutsGloryAbhi.

The Police are lax about taking serious action to deter criminals. They ask victims to file an E-Lost report instead of filing FIRs. HSR has become a hub for thieves snatching phones, chains and houses being burgled since the Pandemic. No respite in sight @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice — AB Gowda | ಅಭಿ ಗೌಡ (@GutsGloryAbhi) September 30, 2024

"Looks to be professional/experienced snatchers... they got away with the mobile phone while the victim lost balance and fell down," wrote @hegdebhaskar.

Looks to be professional/experienced snatchers... they got away with the mobile phone while the victim lost balance and fell down.. 🫤 — Bhaskar Hegde (@hegdebhaskar) September 29, 2024

@lets_co_exist said, "These freaking inhumane idiots have become so senseless that they don't even spare the delivery boys nor feel sorry for pushing him down... What if there was a vehicle behind and run over him?"

These freaking inhumane idiots have become so senseless that they don't even spare the delivery boys nor feel sorry for pushing him down... What if there was a vehicle behind and run over him? — Vijaya Lakshmi (@lets_co_exist) September 30, 2024

"Petty theft is common across the country & it’s very problematic as well. The laws aren’t stringent enough to deal with it. If someone commits a petty theft they are usually released within 24 hours with order to appear in court. Then the thieves just go underground," @bharat_asani.