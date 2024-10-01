 Bengaluru: Men On Bike Snatch Delivery Agent’s Phone In HSR Layout; Police Register Case After Dashcam Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru: Men On Bike Snatch Delivery Agent’s Phone In HSR Layout; Police Register Case After Dashcam Video Surfaces

Bengaluru: Men On Bike Snatch Delivery Agent’s Phone In HSR Layout; Police Register Case After Dashcam Video Surfaces

A video surfaced on X showing two thieves snatching a delivery agent’s phone in Bengaluru's HSR Layout on September 27 at around 11:30 pm.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
article-image
@3rdEyeDude

A video that surfaced on social media showed two thieves snatching a delivery agent’s phone in Bengaluru on September 27 at around 11:30 pm. The incident further adds to the growing trend of phone snatchings in the city.   

The incident occurred in HSR Layout, where the delivery boy fell victim to thieves while riding his bike and speaking on the phone. The two men on another bike approached from behind, snatched the phone from the delivery agent’s hand, and fled the scene.

The delivery boy lost his balance after the snatch, falling onto Ayatappi Road. Fortunately, he sustained no serious injuries. The entire incident was captured on the dash camera installed inside the car following the delivery agent. 

The video of the incident is going viral on social media.

FPJ Shorts
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling
Adnaan Shaikh's Sister LEAKS His Wife Ayesha's REAL Photos, Claims She Was 'Riddhi Jadhav' & Got Converted To Marry BB OTT 3 Fame
Adnaan Shaikh's Sister LEAKS His Wife Ayesha's REAL Photos, Claims She Was 'Riddhi Jadhav' & Got Converted To Marry BB OTT 3 Fame
IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Veterans Stand Up On Final Day As India Complete Bangladesh Whitewash To Remain Ahead In WTC Final Race
IND vs BAN, Kanpur Test: Veterans Stand Up On Final Day As India Complete Bangladesh Whitewash To Remain Ahead In WTC Final Race
'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During Presser Ahead Of PAK vs ENG Test Series; Video
'Kabhi Khud Se Khuddari Nahi Aati': Shan Masood Left Speechless By Reporter's Question During Presser Ahead Of PAK vs ENG Test Series; Video

Watch the video here:

Soon after the video of the incident started doing rounds on social media, Bengaluru police responded and informed that the concerned police officers in the area where the incident took place had been informed to take necessary action in the matter. 

“We have informed to concerned police officers for necessary action,” said Bengaluru police in a post on X. 

Netizens have also reacted to the video with shock and horror. 

One X user @modernsanathani in a post on X said, "The law and order situation is getting worse day by day and it’s affected only to a normal commuters like us and not anyone else."

"The Police are lax about taking serious action to deter criminals. They ask victims to file an E-Lost report instead of filing FIRs. HSR has become a hub for thieves snatching phones, chains and houses being burgled since the Pandemic. No respite in sight," said another user @GutsGloryAbhi.

"Looks to be professional/experienced snatchers... they got away with the mobile phone while the victim lost balance and fell down," wrote @hegdebhaskar.

@lets_co_exist said, "These freaking inhumane idiots have become so senseless that they don't even spare the delivery boys nor feel sorry for pushing him down... What if there was a vehicle behind and run over him?"

"Petty theft is common across the country & it’s very problematic as well. The laws aren’t stringent enough to deal with it. If someone commits a petty theft they are usually released within 24 hours with order to appear in court. Then the thieves just go underground," @bharat_asani.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: 44.08 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded by 1 PM In Final Phase Of Polling

West Bengal: NIA Conducts Searches At Residence In Panihati, North 24 Parganas, Over Suspected...

West Bengal: NIA Conducts Searches At Residence In Panihati, North 24 Parganas, Over Suspected...

Rab Rakha! Buried 3-Day-Old Girl Miraculously Survives After Grandparents Try To Kill Her In Gujarat...

Rab Rakha! Buried 3-Day-Old Girl Miraculously Survives After Grandparents Try To Kill Her In Gujarat...

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin Becomes 1st Woman Director General Of Armed Forces Medical Services

Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin Becomes 1st Woman Director General Of Armed Forces Medical Services

Bengaluru: Men On Bike Snatch Delivery Agent’s Phone In HSR Layout; Police Register Case After...

Bengaluru: Men On Bike Snatch Delivery Agent’s Phone In HSR Layout; Police Register Case After...