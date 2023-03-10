Bengaluru: Massive fire breaks out near Veeranapalya; visuals surface

A major fire broke out in the Veeranapalya locality in Bengaluru at around 10.30 am today.
This was reportedly the fourth such fire incident in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours.
Fire in Department Store
On Thursday morning, a major fire was reported on Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road. According to reports, the fire broke out at the Classic Department Store in Kaikondrahalli.
Following the incident, videos of the blaze began circulating on Twitter.
Earlier today, a conductor was burnt alive while sleeping in the bus owned by the Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Friday in Bengaluru.
Muttaiah Swamy, 45, of Ballary, has been identified as the deceased conductor. According to police, the conductor and driver parked the bus bearing registration number KA 57 F 2069 on the premises of Lingadheeranahalli bus stop after finishing their shift on Thursday night.
The deceased conductor was sleeping in the bus when fire broke out.
