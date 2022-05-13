e-Paper Get App
Bengaluru: Man threw acid on partner, disguised as seer in Tamil Nadu's ashram

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:52 PM IST

A man accused of throwing acid on his partner in Bengaluru and wanted since last month has been arrested from an ashram in Tamil Nadu, reported NDTV.

Accused disguised himself as a seer in Ashram in Tamil Nadu, and he was living over there for sometime, said Police.

The accused, Nagesh, had fled Bengaluru on April 28.

According to report, Seven police teams had been formed to arrest him. His partner, survived the attack with minor injuries and filed a case against him last month.

The ashram, where Nagesh was hiding, is located in Tiruvannamalai district, close to Vellore.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:52 PM IST