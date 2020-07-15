Bengaluru Lockdown Update: New guidelines for e-commerce, food delivery

The Karnataka government announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from July 14.
"As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a statement.
During this period hospitals facilities, groceries, milk, vegetables, medicines and other daily use items will be available, also already scheduled Medical exams will be held.
Asking people to join hands in controlling COVID-19 by remaining at home during the lockdown, he said, "While going to purchase daily use items, maintain social distance, wear masks, and follow all the guidelines related to lockdown."
Additional police personnel have been deployed in the urban and rural areas of the district and patrolling intensified to prevent people from coming out of homes, except in emergency and those on duty.
While shops selling essential supplies and daily needs will remain open for only 7 hours from 5 a.m. to 12 noon daily during the lockdown, liquor shops will remain shut until further notice.
Scheduled flights and trains will be allowed to operate, but buses, cars and other vehicles will not be allowed to ply.
E-commerce companies will be allowed to operate from 5am to 8pm.
Food home delivery companies will be allowed to run their services from 5am to 10pm.
Yediyurappa complemented the efforts of COVID-19 warriors like Asha workers, Doctors, Medical staff, police, officials, Media and others who are working to control the spread of virus.
Of the 2,496 new cases across the southern state on Tuesday, Bengaluru accounted for 1,267, taking its COVID-19 tally to 20,969, of which 15,599 are active cases.
Of the 87 recent deaths in the state, 56 were from the city, taking its toll to 377 as against 842 across the state.
In contrast, 14 new cases were reported in Bengaluru Rural district, taking its tally to 379, including 346 active.
The state's positive cases shot up to 44,077 on Tuesday, with 25,839 active.
