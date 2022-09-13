Bengaluru: Karnataka govt to bulldoze posh villas, swanky IT companies built on stormwater drains

IT capital Bengaluru to see rainfall for next five days, situation likely to remain same | Twitter/@dhruv_jatti

Bengaluru: Flooded by criticism over the recent deluge caused by heavy rainfall in Bengaluru, Karnataka government has decided to roll out bulldozers to demolish all illegal structures built on Rajakaluve (stormwater drains) in the IT city.

Facing the bulldozers are swanky IT company buildings, high-end villas that cost over Rs 10 crore and some major high-rise towers.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made it clear that the drive against illegal structures in the city will not stop until the last encroachment is cleared and no encroacher, including IT/BT firms, will be spared.

“Eviction notices have been served on those who have built commercial buildings or houses on stormwater drains (SWDs). We will clear all of them. There is no question of sparing anyone,” the CM said.

"By next monsoon, we will clear all pending demolitions... all apartments will be removed, as you saw in Noida. Action will be taken against officials and builders too," said Revenue Minister R Ashok. He said “30-40 IT companies have encroached Rajakaluve in Bengaluru city and apartments will be demolished without any partiality."

But what needs flagging here is that most of these buildings are linked to politicians in the ruling and opposition parties.

“The IT Parks and developers who have built structures over stormwater drains include Bagmane Tech Park and Purva Paradise in Mahadevapura, RBD in 3 locations, Wipro in Doddakannelli, Eco-Space in Bellandur, Gopalan in multiple locations & Diya school in Hoodi," BBMP (civic body) said in a statement.

It is because of these encroachments that Bengaluru witnessed flooding, said officials.

The BBMP has informed the High Court that a recent survey showed 980 illegal buildings. The survey was carried out in response to a High Court injunction issued in conjunction with a Suo Moto Public Interest Litigation(PIL) on September 19.

The BBMP survey has identified encroachments of SWDs by 15 well-known entities.

BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said walls, gates, roads and security rooms of encroachers are being demolished. BBMP will raze bigger buildings after the jurisdictional tahsildar issues notices in accordance with prescribed legal procedures.