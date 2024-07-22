Bengaluru: IT Firms' Proposal For 14-Hour Workdays Draws Criticism From Employee Unions

Representative Image | Representative Image

In Bengaluru, the heart of India's IT industry, a contentious proposal has emerged from IT companies requesting an extension of the maximum daily working hours to 14, up from the current limit of 12 hours. This move, backed by the IT firms, seeks to amend the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act of 1961 to accommodate a more flexible work schedule, allowing for 12 hours of regular work and an additional 2 hours of overtime per day.

Origins Of The Proposal

The push for extended working hours echoes earlier suggestions by figures such as Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who in the past advocated for young professionals to work up to 70 hours per week. Proponents argue that increasing flexibility in working hours would enhance productivity and competitiveness in a globalized IT market, aligning with demands for round-the-clock client support and project deadlines.

Karnataka IT firms propose 14-hour workday. 12 hours + 2 hours Overtime.



Employee unions call it inhumane.



Govt has held an initial meeting on this matter. The proposal is likely to be discussed by the Cabinet.



Why the hell govt doing this for pvt firm ?



Why not Babus 🤬 — Ramakrushna 👨‍💻🚀 (@codewith_ram) July 22, 2024

Labor Union Resistance And Worker Concerns

However, the proposal has met with strong opposition from labor unions, notably the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU). They argue that the extension of working hours could lead to detrimental effects on the well-being of IT workers, exacerbating existing issues such as stress, mental health challenges, and physical fatigue. Citing statistics that indicate a significant portion of IT employees already suffer from mental health issues, the union contends that longer hours would only intensify these problems.

BIG NEWS 🚨 Karnataka IT firms propose 14-hour workday. 12 hours + 2 hours Overtime.



Employee unions call it inhumane.



Govt has held an initial meeting on this matter. The proposal is likely to be discussed by the Cabinet.



Union said "This will allow the companies to go for a… pic.twitter.com/KiDQixWZwk — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) July 21, 2024

Health And Social Implications

According to a statement by KITU, approximately 45% of IT sector employees report facing mental health issues like depression, with 55% experiencing adverse physical health impacts. They fear that an extension of working hours could worsen these statistics, portraying the proposed changes as a disregard for the personal lives and health of workers. The union warns that the shift from a three-shift to a two-shift system, as a result of extended hours, could potentially lead to job losses for a substantial portion of the workforce, further complicating the socio-economic landscape.

Government Response And Public Debate

The state government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has initiated discussions on the proposal but has yet to make a definitive decision. The debate has sparked a broader discussion on labor rights and the balance between economic demands and employee welfare. Critics argue that such amendments reflect a prioritization of corporate interests over the well-being of workers, treating them merely as units of productivity rather than individuals entitled to a balanced work-life equilibrium.

As discussions continue, the outcome will likely hinge on striking a delicate balance between the needs of businesses and the rights of employees. The ongoing debate underscores the complexities of modern labor dynamics in a rapidly evolving technological landscape, where the human impact of corporate decisions is increasingly scrutinized and debated.