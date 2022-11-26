Bengaluru: Islamic outfit takes responsibility of Mangaluru blast

ANI

Bengaluru: Days after the ‘cooker bomb blast’ in Mangaluru, a little-known radical Islamic outfit has claimed responsibility for the incident and said the target was not the bus stand, but a temple in the coastal city, according to media reports.

The note claimed that Mohammed Shariq, who was arrested for the botched up blast, attempted to attack “a temple in Kadri, and said it (the operation) was still a success”. The group claimed that they were forced into “the path of resistance by oppressive laws and legislation (which seek) to suppress us and interfere in our religion”.

Mangaluru police refused to confirm the claim and said they will launch a probe to check the veracity of the note sent by Islamic Resistance Council (IRC).

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government formally issued an order to hand over the investigation of the case to the National Investigation Agency. The state has written to Union ministry of home affairs recommending an NIA probe into the case.

On Saturday, an explosion occurred in an autorickshaw, leaving the passenger, identified as Mohammed Shariq, 24, a key suspect in the case, and its driver with burns.