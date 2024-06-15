Bengaluru Horror: Mother Strangles 3-Yr-Old Autistic Daughter To Death & Surrenders | Representational Image

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident that has sent shivers across the city of Bengaluru, a 35 year old mother identified as Ramya Venkatesh allegedly strangled her 3-yr-old autistic daughter to death. The accused later surrendered to the police. The incident was reported on June 13, Thursday in South Bengaluru's Subramanyapura. Reports said that the accused was unhappy with her daughter and took the drastic and obnoxious step get rid of her as she as per what she claims, didn't have the courage to see the daughter grow with the medical complications.

Ramya used to live with her two twin daughters in a private apartment complex in Manjunatha Nagar. She was a working woman, however decided to quit to give more time to her daughters. Ramya's husband Venkatesh, works as a software engineer with a private company in Norway.

A similar incident was reported in Bengaluru nearly five months ago. Bengaluru's 39 year old AI startup CEO Suchan Seth had 'strangulated' her 4-year-old son in Goa. Suchana Seth murdered her child at an apartment in Candolim in Goa in January this year. Seth was from Chitradurga in neighbouring Karnataka on January 7 while she was travelling in a taxi with her son's body stuffed in a bag. Reports said that differences her the accused with her ex-husband lead to this drastic step.