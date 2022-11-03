Bengaluru: 21-year-old youth's hand, thumb chopped off by four miscreants

representative image |

Bengaluru: Four criminals allegedly chop the left hand and right thumb of a 21-year-old youngster during a scuffle outside the bar on October 29 at midnight. In the bar, Prajwal, a local of Moodalapalya, was having a good time with his buddies when some kids threw some tissue paper on their table.

According to media reports, the crime scene, where Prajwals fractured his hand and thumb, was missing, and investigators believe stray dogs may have devoured it. According to the authorities, the unemployed Prajwal intended to operate a tea shop.

At approximately 11.30 pm, another partying bunch of teens was gathered at the adjacent table, and one of them allegedly threw a tissue paper onto the table where Prajwal and his colleagues were eating. After questioning the teens, they exchanged words. Both groups came out of the bar after other customers intervened.

They attacked Prajwal at 1.30 am

Later, at around 1.30 am, the four young people who fought with them in the pub parked in a vehicle while they were smoking there.

One of the kids squatted down and drew out a machete as the other three lads provoked him into attacking Prajwal and his classmates.

A miscreant smacked Prajwal in the head hardly before seizing his hand to stop the attack. The right thumb and left hand of Prajwal were both severed at the wrist.

The morning after the assault, Sudha, Prajwal's mother, found out about it. She was taken immediately to the hospital, then to the crime scene. Her sons' fractured thumb and hand were nowhere to be seen, despite her best efforts. Harish and Ajith of Kurubarahalli were named as suspects in her complaint to Mahalakshmi Layout police.