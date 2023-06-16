Bengaluru: Food Delivery Agent Assaulted After Eight-Year-Old Girl's Misleading Complaint | Representative Image/ iPleader

In a distressing incident in Electronic City, a 30-year-old food delivery agent was brutally beaten by angry occupants of an apartment after an eight-year-old girl falsely accused him of forcibly taking her to the terrace. The incident occurred earlier this week and left the agent in pain and disbelief. However, footage from a CCTV camera installed outside a nearby paying guest accommodation shed light on the truth, revealing the girl's solo visit to the terrace, ultimately exonerating the innocent delivery agent.

The Assault and Discovery of Truth

The delivery agent, still in pain from the assault, shared his ordeal, explaining that the couple and their acquaintances, accompanied by security guards, mercilessly beat him. Confused and hurt, he couldn't fathom why the girl had made such a false claim. Expressing his gratitude, he thanked the Electronic City police for their prompt action in reviewing the CCTV footage, which ultimately saved him. However, he couldn't help but worry about what might have transpired if no camera had captured the incident.

The Misleading Complaint

On June 12, a couple returned to their seventh-floor flat in Electronic City to find their eight-year-old daughter missing after bidding farewell to their five-year-old son. Shocked to discover that the main door was locked from the outside, they immediately initiated a search with the help of concerned neighbours. After approximately 30 minutes, the girl was spotted on the terrace, prompting her parents to question her about her presence there. In response, she claimed that a food delivery agent had forcibly taken her to the terrace, asserting that she had bitten his hand to free herself.

The Unfolding Drama

Upon the girl's identification of the delivery agent as her alleged abductor, the furious couple and other residents physically assaulted him before confining him to a security room. The news spread quickly, prompting other delivery agents in the vicinity to stage a protest near the apartment's main gate. Subsequently, a police patrol vehicle arrived at the scene, and the following day, the authorities collected CCTV footage from the seventh floor.

Read Also Two Arrested for Assaulting Auto-Rickshaw Driver and Wife in Thane over Petty Dispute

CCTV Footage Unveils the Truth

Regrettably, the footage failed to capture the steps leading to the terrace. However, another CCTV camera situated at a neighbouring women's PG accommodation covered the relevant area, including the terrace steps. Upon reviewing the footage, investigators were astonished to witness the girl ascending to the terrace unaccompanied and engaging in playful activities. When confronted, the girl confessed to fabricating the story, revealing her fear of facing punishment from her parents for playing during school hours.

Girl's Parents Apologise

Realizing their mistake, the girl's parents apologized to the innocent delivery agent, who displayed empathy by understanding their parental concerns. Despite the ordeal, he expressed his lack of personal animosity toward them. However, considering his impending relocation to his home state of Assam with his wife and daughter, he expressed reluctance to pursue legal proceedings due to the associated financial and logistical challenges.