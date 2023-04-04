 Bengaluru: Flight services hit due to heavy downpour, bad weather at international airport, surrounding region
Bengaluru: Flight services hit due to heavy downpour, bad weather at international airport, surrounding region

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
article-image

Bengaluru: Flight services were hit at the Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday evening due to a heavy downpour and bad weather in Devanahalli on the city outskirts, airport authorities said.

Eight domestic flights were diverted to Chennai while six departures were delayed, the airport officials told PTI.

"Strong crosswinds and heavy rains with thunder and lightning impacted flight operations from 4.05 PM to 4.51 PM. Eight arriving domestic flights were diverted to Chennai and six departure flights were delayed," an airport official said.

Normal operations have resumed

The official added that the normal operations have resumed. 

"Flights diverted to Chennai are being refueled and will return to Bengaluru shortly," she said.

According to the Met department, the KIA in Devanahalli received 45.2 mm rainfall on Tuesday evening.

Due to the heavy downpour, traffic was thrown out of gear and normal life was paralysed in Devanahalli.

On the other hand, there was no rainfall in the central region of the city. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

