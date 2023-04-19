 Bengaluru: Election officer declared dead, comes back to life in hospital mortuary
Shankar RajUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
In what is short of a mystery, an election officer at Hanur town in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka, who was declared dead, was later found alive at the hospital mortuary on Tuesday. He was shifted to hospital in Mysuru.

Officer Jagadish, after attending an election training programme, sustained head injuries in a fall and became unconscious. Other officials on poll duty rushed him to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Mother touches son's hand, he comes alive

Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner DS Ramesh reached the hospital and took details from the staff. Later in the afternoon, the ‘body’ of Jagadish was shifted to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem. When his mother touched his hand, she felt Jagadish shook his hand and legs. She informed the doctors.

Taluk in-charge medical doctor Dr Prakash conducted a test and found Jagadish alive. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Mysuru.

Dr Prakash told reporters Jagadish fell and injured his head and did not regain consciousness till afternoon. After being shifted to the mortuary, he was found alive, and was shifted to Apollo Hospital.

Tahsildar Guruprasad said the issue has been taken seriously and will be investigated.

