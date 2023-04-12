Bengaluru: Elderly man beaten to death over dog poop; neighbours arrested

Bengaluru: A 68-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbour and his friend in a fight over dog poop.
The deceased, Muniraju, had repeatedly objected to his neighbour, Pramod, allowing his pet dog to poop in front of his house. However, Pramod continued to provoke Muniraju by smoking in front of his house and deliberately allowing his dog to defecate in front of Muniraju's house.
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 01:18 PM IST