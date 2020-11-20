Bengaluru drug case: After NCB grilling, Bineesh Kodiyeri sent to judicial custody

Bengaluru: Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala CPM strongman Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was sent to judicial custody by a special court Friday after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) finished grilling him for four days. He will now spend four days in the high security Parapana Agrahara Jail here.

Friday also saw the arrest of Abdul Lateef, a close business partner of Bineesh. The NCB is now questioning him in connection with the money invested by Bineesh and to find links on the money trail to drug peddling.

The NCB also took into custody a Karnataka man who has close business links with Bineesh.

Bineesh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 29 in a money laundering case linked to the drug peddling here. The NCB arrested him on November 17 while he was under judicial custody in the ED case.

The NCB had sought his custody to ascertain his links with the drug trafficking network as he was close to alleged drug peddler Mohammed Anoop in whose bank account he had transferred more than Rs 50 lakh. The ED has charged Bineesh with running a benami hotel in the name of Anoop.