 Bengaluru Double Murder Case: CCTV Footage Shows 2 Accused Running Away After Murdering Firm CEO & MD
Police on Wednesday (July 12) arrested the three accused in the case, including the mastermind Shabarish aka 'Joker' Felix. Police said it was a case of 'business' rivalry and investigaton in the case is underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
CCTV footage from the day of Bengaluru double murder | Twitter

A sensational CCTV footage has emerged in connection with the Bengaluru double murder case. A CCTV footage shows two accused entering the office with weapons (in bags) and then running away after committing the crime. The sensational double murder case had shocked Bengaluru as a former employee and two accused allgedly killed a CEO and MD of a private firm. Police on Wednesday (July 12) arrested the three accused in the case, including the mastermind Shabarish aka 'Joker' Felix. Police said it was a case of 'business' rivalry and investigaton in the case is underway.

Who Is Joker Felix? ‘Tik Tok Star’ Who Hacked His Former Employers To Death In Bengaluru
article-image

News First Kannada tweeted the video

Sensational Murder Case

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of a private firm were allegedly killed by a former employee named 'Joker' Felix and his two associates, police said.

Accused, armed with daggers, barged into office

The victims were identified as Phanindra Subramanya (36) and Vinu Kumar (40), who were MD and CEO of Aironics Media Private Limited, respectively. Police said that the accused were armed with daggers and on Tuesday evening barged into the Aeronics office and attacked Subramanya. Kumar, who tried to save Subramanya, was also attacked with the sharp weapons. The accused then fled from the spot. Police teams were formed to solve the case as the sensational murder case became the talking point in Bengaluru.

Who is main accused 'Joker' Felix

Sensational details emerged about the main accused Shabarish aka 'Joker' Felix after the murder case. Felix had worked at Aeronics Media Private in the past. After working there for a period of time, he left the organisation to start his own company.

Reports suggest that Felix had planned to kill Subramanya in a case of business rivalry.

As per reports, hours before the murder, Felix posted a story on Instagram: “This planet peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I hurt only bad peoples. I never hurt any good people.”

Bengaluru Double Murder Case: 3 Accused Including 'Joker' Felix Arrested For Killing Firm's CEO &...
article-image
UP: Woman Thrashes Watchman With Broom After Lift Stops Working At Agra Building (Watch)

WATCH: PM Modi Lands In Paris For Official Two-Day Visit; Bastille Day Celebrations & Rafale Jets on...

Chandrayaan-3: Interesting Glimpses Of The Upcoming Launch From Sriharikota

Bihar: BJP Leader Killed As Police Lathi Charge Party Workers Protesting Over Teacher Recruitment...

Gautam Gambhir Says 'Delhi Has Become A Gutter', Netizens Question His 'Commentary'

