e-Paper Get App

Bengaluru: Dentist throws her mentally challenged daughter from 4th floor; arrested

The accused, a dentist, thought that her child, who was also unable to speak, had proved to be an impediment to her progress in career, according to the police.

IANSUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Bengaluru: Dentist throws her mentally challenged daughter from 4th floor; arrested |

Bengaluru: A woman was arrested in Bengaluru for killing her four-year-old mentally challenged daughter by throwing her from the fourth floor of a building, police said on Friday.

The accused, a dentist, thought that her child, who was also unable to speak, had proved to be an impediment to her progress in career, according to the police.

The incident had taken place on Thursday in the limits of Sampangiramanagar police station in Bengaluru.

Police explained that the accused Sushma Bharadwaj had also tried to kill herself after throwing her child, but was rescued by neighbours.

Sushma's arrest came following a complaint against her by her husband Kiran.

The couple resided on the fourth floor of the Advaith Ashraya apartment in CKC Garden.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused walking in the balcony with her daughter and then throwing her down.

Previously, Sushma had tried to abandon her daughter at a railway station. Upon learning of it, Kiran immediately rushed to the station and found their daughter, the police said.

HomeIndiaBengaluru: Dentist throws her mentally challenged daughter from 4th floor; arrested

RECENT STORIES

National Herald case: No proof of Moti Lal Vora handling financial transactions

National Herald case: No proof of Moti Lal Vora handling financial transactions

Paytm outage: Company says 'trying to fix the issue' after several users complain

Paytm outage: Company says 'trying to fix the issue' after several users complain

Watch video: Priyanka Gandhi dragged away by police amid protests on price rise, unemployment

Watch video: Priyanka Gandhi dragged away by police amid protests on price rise, unemployment

Mumbai updates: Thane to see 8-hours of water cut today

Mumbai updates: Thane to see 8-hours of water cut today

Commonwealth Games 2022: Bollywood actor Chris Hemsworth congratulates star weightlifter Mirabai...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Bollywood actor Chris Hemsworth congratulates star weightlifter Mirabai...