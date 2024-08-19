 Bengaluru Crime: Student Raped By Unknown Biker Who Gave Her Lift While Returning From Party In Koramangala
Bengaluru Crime: Student Raped By Unknown Biker Who Gave Her Lift While Returning From Party In Koramangala

According to the Additional Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Raman Gupta, the woman, who is a final year degree student in a city college, was returning home to Hebbagodi after a get-together in Koramangala.

Updated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Representative Image

Bengaluru: A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the early hours of Sunday by an unknown biker whom she had hitchhiked, a senior police officer said.

"A man from whom she had taken a 'lift' made a criminal assault and raped her. We have registered a rape case and started an investigation," Mr Gupta told reporters here.

He said prima facie it appeared she had gone for a get-together in Koramangala.

"There is only one suspect. The man who gave her a lift is suspected to be the rapist and our investigations are on," the officer said.

Manhunt Launched To Nab Accused

According to Mr Gupta, he and other police officers visited the spot and spoke to the victim and her relatives.

"We gathered all the information and have formed five teams. We are carrying out the investigation further and soon the culprit will be arrested," he added.

