Bengaluru Crime Branch arrests two for trying to sell a two-headed headed snake

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the arrested have been identified as Mohammad Rizwan, 26, and Azar Khan, 27. Rizwan, who works as a delivery boy for Dunzo, and Azar Khan packed the snake in the delivery bag and was trying to sell the snake. As they knew that since the lockdown is in place and the government has given permission for the delivery of food and other essentials, they used it as an opportunity to transport the snake in the delivery bag.

The snake has a huge demand in the international market and sells at a price of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh. The snake is used for medicinal values and it is believed that it will bring good fortunes. The red sand boa is commonly known as the 'two-headed snake' because of its blunt tail that resembles as a head.