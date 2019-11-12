Bengaluru: Congress leader DK Shivakumar admitted in hospital

Bengaluru: Following a complaint of chest pain, Congress leader DK Shivakumar was admitted to a hospital here last night.

He visited various temples and mutts during his visit to Mysuru on November 7.

Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital on November 1 following high blood pressure and variations in sugar level.

Shivakumar was released from Tihar Jail on October 23 after Delhi High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case.