Bengaluru: Congress leader DK Shivakumar admitted in hospital

Bengaluru: Following a complaint of chest pain, Congress leader DK Shivakumar was admitted to a hospital here last night.
He visited various temples and mutts during his visit to Mysuru on November 7.
Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital on November 1 following high blood pressure and variations in sugar level.
Shivakumar was released from Tihar Jail on October 23 after Delhi High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case.
