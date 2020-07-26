Bengaluru: Chinese restaurant named ‘Send Noods’ leaves Twitterati in splits

For those unversed, the name seems to have been derived from the phrase ‘send nudes’, exchanged across chat platforms.

However, the restaurant seems to have used it in the form of a pun to promote their cuisine as ‘send noodles’.

In addition to that, their menu is as catchy as the banner. Some of its items include Wow Mein (Chow Mein) and Pakad Thai (Pad Thai) among others.

One user wrote, "Yea, Bangalore cafes and restaurants names these days are getting creative, I'm pretty sure they are millennials ideas."

“Hey a man can both hungry and horny,” added another.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to this restaurant’s unusual name.