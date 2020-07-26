Bengaluru: Chinese restaurant named ‘Send Noods’ leaves Twitterati in splits

Restaurants across the world have been garnering eyeballs for their ‘out of the box’ names. Some might call it effective branding, others simply enjoy having a good laugh. Not to mention, it is considered as one of the best way to increase business via social media.
Now, a Chinese restaurant in Bengaluru named ‘Send Noods’ has paved its way on Twitter for its hilarious christening.
For those unversed, the name seems to have been derived from the phrase ‘send nudes’, exchanged across chat platforms.
However, the restaurant seems to have used it in the form of a pun to promote their cuisine as ‘send noodles’.
In addition to that, their menu is as catchy as the banner. Some of its items include Wow Mein (Chow Mein) and Pakad Thai (Pad Thai) among others.
One user wrote, "Yea, Bangalore cafes and restaurants names these days are getting creative, I'm pretty sure they are millennials ideas."
“Hey a man can both hungry and horny,” added another.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to this restaurant’s unusual name.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)