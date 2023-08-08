Bengaluru: CBI Court Sentences 5 Accused To Prison For Causing Bank Losses; Imposes Fine Of ₹23 Crore

Loan Fraud | Representative Image

The Special Judge for CBI Cases in Bangalore has sentenced several accused to undergo simple imprisonment ranging from one year to four years for causing loss of ₹18.34 crore to United Bank of India. A total fine of ₹23.02 crore was imposed on the accused including private company.

Accordingly, Shri G. Dhananjaya Reddy, Director of M/s NexxoftInfotel Ltd has been sentenced to undergo four years Simple Imprisonment with fine of ₹10 crore; Shri K. Satyanarayana to undergo four years Simple Imprisonment with fine of ₹12 crore; Smt. G.Nirmala, MD of said private company to undergo one year Simple Imprisonment with fine of ₹1 lakh; Shri Dinesh Kavoor, Director of said private company to undergo one year Simple Imprisonment with fine of ₹1 lakh and Shri Rajesh Kumar Madhav, then AGM, UBI, Cantonment Branch, Bangalore to undergo one year Simple Imprisonment with fine of ₹50,000. The Court has also imposed a fine of ₹1 crore on M/s NexxoftInfotel Ltd.

The loan fraud case

CBI had registered a case on in 2013 on complaint from United Bank of India, Bangalore Cantonment Branch, on the allegations that the accused availed Term Loan of ₹1600 lakh from UBI for import of Software from Dubai-based company and for purchase of software from another private company in the city.

The primary security was of exclusive charge over software package of ₹2150 Lakh and collateral security was a land measuring 1 acre 30 Guntas located at Sadarmangala Village.

Bank incurred heavy losses

It was further alleged that the borrower company diverted the funds and no primary security was created in the account, which became irregular due to non-payment of instalments. The account became NPA w.e.f June 30, 2011 with an outstanding amount of ₹13.44 Crore (approx). This outstanding amount thereafter increased to ₹18.34 Crore (approx) as on April 30, 2013 which was the loss to the Bank.

After investigation, chargesheet was filed before the Designated Court, Bangalore on Dec 30, 2013 against the accused.

The Trial Court found the said accused guilty and convicted them. Four accused were acquitted by the Court and one accused expired during trial.

Read Also Thane Sessions Court Grants Bail To Builder in ₹280 Crore Bank Loan Fraud Case

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)