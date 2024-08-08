Bengaluru: Brave Cop Risks Life To Nab Criminal Wanted In 75 Cases, Dramatic Video Surfaces

The plain-clothed policeman (in black) can be seen trying to stop the criminal on scooter. | X

Thrilling chases that end in a criminal getting caught are stuff of movies. And its precisely why when such a thing gets caught on camera, the video grabs eyeballs. One such amazing incident has got recorded on a CCTV camera installed on a road in Bengaluru. A brave policeman risked his life and caught a criminal.

The video, apparently recorded in CCTV camera installed at a road junction, begins normally with vehicles passing by visible in it. Everything appears usual until a man blocks path of another who is riding a scooter. The man on the scooter is Manjesh, a criminal with 75 police cases pending against him. The man blocking his way is Constable Dodda Lingayya, who is in civilian clothes.

Things may have ended immediately had Manjesh surrendered as he should have considering the pending cases against him. But the video shows him speeding up with no regard to the constable's wellbeing.

It would have been understandable had Constable Lingayya let go of the man considering he was being dragged alongside the scooter. But the constable held on to Manjesh's collar. He was dragged alongside the bike for a good 20 metres before losing his grip and falling.

But even then he held on to Manjesh's leg, his own head perilously close to wheels of the scooter. The valiant effort was successful as the criminal lost balance and the scooter finally came to a stop. By this time, two police officials on traffic duty rushed to Lingayya's help, having witnessed his bravery and predicament first hand.

But things were not over. Like a repeat offender that he was, Manjesh tried to fight with the three police officials and even pushed away a policewoman who quickly resumed her efforts of subduing the criminal after momentary loss of balance.

But by this time, passerbys gathered to help the police and Manjesh got a quick thrashing from the crowd before being apprehended.

Media reports say Manjesh had fled to Bengaluru from Tumkuru. He has now been arrested and police have recovered cash and gold from him.