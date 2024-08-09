Bengaluru: BMTC Bus Conductor Suspended After Video Of Him Attacking & Asking Passenger To Speak In Kannada Over Change Surface On Social Media

X

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has suspended the bus conductor who was seen in a video physically assaulting a man over change for Rs 5 on August 6.

After suspending the conductor two days after the incident, the BMTC, in a statement said, “We give high priority to the safety of passengers. Strict disciplinary action is being taken against those found guilty of any kind of misbehaviour with passengers.”

The passenger, Abhinav Raj, travelling in a BMTC bus in Bengaluru's Marathahalli, was allegedly assaulted by the conductor and asked to speak in Kannada after he demanded a change.

Raj had recorded the video of the incident and posted it on social media to seek justice. In the video, the bus conductor can be seen physically assaulting the man as he narrates his story on the camera. The conductor asked the man to speak in Kannada instead of Hindi.

Watch the video here:

I was assaulted on a BMTC bus near Rainbow Hospital, Marathahalli, Bengaluru last night by the conductor.



After refusing to give me change or taking payment by UPI, the BMTC conductor assaulted me and verbally abused me. Attaching the video here.@bmtc_bengaluru (1/5) pic.twitter.com/FAF1e5SdFn — abhinav raj (@abhinavraj46674) August 7, 2024

According to his tweet on X, the alleged assault took place near Rainbow Hospital in Marathahalli on August 6.

"I took a ticket for Rs 15 but gave the conductor Rs 20. He said he did not have a chance. I have seen a change in his pocket. You can see him hitting me. I will complain to the BMTC," said the passenger as the conductor assaulted him.

In the tweet on X, the passenger Abhinav Raj, wrote: “I was assaulted on a BMTC bus near Rainbow Hospital, Marathahalli, Bengaluru last night by the conductor. After refusing to give me change or take payment by UPI, the BMTC conductor assaulted me and verbally abused me. Attaching the video here.”