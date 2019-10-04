Bengaluru-based startup CEO arrested for posting obscene photographs of ex-girlfriend

On Thursday, CEO of Bengaluru-based startup was arrested for allegedly posting obscene photographs of his former girlfriend on social media.

According to the Newsminute.com, the arrested CEO was identified as Rahul Singh. He was booked under various sections of the Information Technology Act based on a complaint. The report states that Rahul posted these photos despite the police filing an FIR against him on September 12 on the woman's complaint that he was stalking her and broke into her house.

Rahul was booked in that case under relevant sections of Information Technology Act and sections 354A (punishment for sexual harassment), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354D (punishment for stalking), 448 (punishment for house-trespass) and 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC.

“There is fear about her life and liberty in spite of her lodging complaint before HSR Police Station. They have taken her complaint very lightly as the accused father is very influential, they were not ready to acknowledge and act according to her complaint. It is only after the direction of DCP as an empty formality they have registered the case. There is a constant and continuous threat. The accused has been never mended his behaviour because of the money and power of his father,” the lawyer of the complainant told the News Minute.