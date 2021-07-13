Bengaluru-based Shishira Rudrappa in trouble over PM Modi's and CM Yogi's hoarding

Bengaluru, July 13: An innocuous hoarding featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has landed a Bengaluru-based lawyer Shishira Rudrappa in trouble.

All that Shishira did was tweet a picture of the hoarding, reportedly of the UP government, near the Bengaluru International Airport that read “Uttar Pradesh number one in the country” and “Government jobs for 4 lakh youth.” An amused Shishira tweeted the photo of the hoarding stating “UP election campaign has begun in Karnataka.”

Soon an Uttar Pradesh government officer responded to Shishira’s tweet and photograph, claiming there was no such advertisement given in Karnataka. Shishir Singh IAS, Director Information and Public Relations in the government of Uttar Pradesh, also tagged the DGP of Uttar Pradesh and cyber police in Uttar Pradesh in his tweet, claiming that the photograph was ‘fake news.’

“Be responsible. Don’t spread fake news please. No such advertisement given anywhere in the State of Karnataka. @dgpup @cyberpolice_up,” Singh tweeted.

Immediately the Uttar Pradesh police said in a tweet: “Noted please. Appropriate legal action will be taken against this twitter handle.”

The official handle of the fact checking handle of the government of Uttar Pradesh also tweeted, calling Shishira’s tweet “fake news.”

Shishira tweeted back to the IAS saying: “Mr Shishir ji, What fake news is this? I just put a picture of the hoarding you have put all over Bangalore Airport! Anyone can see this!”

As proof he shared a video of the spot where the hoarding was put up.

On Tuesday, the hoarding was pulled down and Shishira shared a video on Twitter saying “Now the hoarding is being removed! Luckily managed to capture on video by my team!”

“It was just a harmless tweet, I saw the hoarding and shared a picture. The government of Uttar Pradesh has accepted that this hoarding was put up in Delhi, and similar ones have been seen in Maharashtra. I am guessing the Bengaluru one was put up by mistake and so maybe it was taken down,” Shishira said.

An official from the Bengaluru International Airport Limited said the airport authority had nothing to do with the advertisement.

The exchanges between Shishira and Shishir Singh went viral on Twitter with many questioning the Uttar Pradesh government and the police for threatening Shishira with legal action just for sharing the picture of a hoarding.