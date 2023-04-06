Bengaluru: Army colonel's brother beaten up for protesting loud music, succumbs; video of incident surfaces | ANI

An army officer's brother succumbed to injuries in Bengaluru after three drunken men allegedly assaulted him and his sister for raising objections to loud music, police said on Wednesday.

Lloyd Nemaiah succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place on April 2, between 3 and 4 am when a group of men were allegedly playing loud music in a car outside the deceased's home, they said.

An army officer's brother succumbed to his injuries in #Bengaluru after three drunk men beat him up & his sister for requesting to lower the music, as their mother is seriously ill. Incident on April 2nd. But, Lloyd succumbed to his injuries yesterday. Accused work in IT sector pic.twitter.com/E3WqVLl6Zq — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) April 5, 2023

Lloyd raised objections to loud music being played

"When Lloyd raised objections to loud music being played outside his home, the drunken men unleashed an assault on Nemaiah," police said.

"He was admitted to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday," they said.

The alleged incident happened in Vignan Nagar in the HAL police station area of Bengaluru.

Police said they are working to eshtablish the identify of the people involved in the attack on Lloyd Nemaiah.

"No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident," an officer said.

Police said the deceased's brother is a colonel in the Indian army.

"A case of assault has been registered at HAL police station Bengaluru. We may change the section and file a murder case," the officer added.