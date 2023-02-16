Bengaluru: 17-year-old boy, 2 others detained for conspiring to kill BJP MLA Satish Reddy

BJP MLA Satish Reddy (Twitter account) | Administrator

Bengaluru police have detained a 17-year-old boy and two others over an alleged conspiracy to kill Bommanahalli BJP MLA Satish Reddy.

Karnataka Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra informed that three persons, including a minor have been detained and based on the ongoing investigation into the matter the police will soon arrest others involved in the plot to kill the BJP leader.

₹2 crore deal to eliminate Reddy

The police's action comes after the MLA's aide Harish Babu filed a complaint against a person Naga, a minor from Karnataka's Chitradurga and others on February 3. According to Harish, a person known to him had informed him about a ₹2 crore deal to eliminate Reddy.

Detainees on their way to Bengaluru

Earlier, a complaint was filed with the Wilson Garden Police against Naga, the teen and others under IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120b (criminal conspiracy).

According to a Deccan Herald report, police have detained the juvenile and another man, Girish, from Holalkere, and are on their way to Bengaluru.

Speaking to journalists at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the MLA said, “We don’t see such vendetta politics in Karnataka... I am not afraid. I haven’t troubled anyone. The police will conduct a fair investigation and I will cooperate with them."

He said that he has informed the Chief Minister about the alleged conspiracy to kill him.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)