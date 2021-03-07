Bengali is in the DNA of BJP: PM Narendra Modi

It is PM Modi’s turn to give the battle cry for "Asol Poribortan" (real change) -- restoring the faith of the masses in the government institutions, in the police, and the administration. And the reconstruction of Bengal."

But even as he did no, PM Modi could not help having a personal dig at Mamata Banerjee, who recently rode a two-wheeler to protest against the rise in petrol prices. ‘‘Didi, when you handled a scooty a few days back, everyone was praying for your well-being," the PM said. He added, "Now, your scooty has turned towards Nandigram. We wish everyone well but if the scooty has decided to tumble in Nandigram, what can we do?"

Addressing a rally at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, PM Modi further alleged that the Chief Minister, instead of taking care of the people of West Bengal, was only taking care of her nephew.

“The people of Bengal had anointed Mamata Banerjee as their ‘Didi’ but instead of serving people she just became a ‘bua’ to her nephew,’’

In a bid to debunk the TMC’s claim that the BJP is a rank ‘outsider’ in the state, Modi asserted that Bengali was in BJP’s DNA as the party founder was Shyama Prasad Mookherjee.

Playing to the regional and parochial sentiment, he said: “We will also introduce Bengali language as a medium of instruction in engineering and other professional courses, so that even the poor can also become successful engineers and doctors. BJP just won’t announce schemes, we will also implement them,” added the Prime Minister.