Bengal will always choose development over hate politics: Mamata Banerjee on bypoll trends

After Trinamool Congress candidates took a massive lead in assembly bypolls, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended her best wishes to all the candidates.

"My heartiest congratulations to all the four winning candidates! This victory is people's victory, as it shows how Bengal will always choose development and unity over propaganda and hate politics. With people's blessings, we promise to continue taking Bengal to greater heights!" she said in a Twitter post.

According to updates, the TMC had won the Gosaba Assembly seat and was leading on the remaining 3 where counting is underway.

Following the voting for four assembly seats in West Bengal that took place on October 30, the by-poll results for these constituencies-- Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC), and Santipur will be announced today.

The counting of votes is underway at Dinhata College Counting Centre in West Bengal.

Santipur and Dinhata seats fell vacant after BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar and Nishith Pramanik resigned from the assembly, respectively. Whereas, elections on the other two seats are being held as All India Trinamool Congress' (TMC) MLAs Kajal Sinha (Khardaha) and Jayanta Naskar (Gosaba) died due to COVID-19.

There is a tough fight between the BJP and the TMC for retaining the seats they had and capturing the other two. TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who had resigned from the Bhabanipur constituency to facilitate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election to the Assembly, is fighting from Khardaha.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 02:44 PM IST