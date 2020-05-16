Bengal to foot special train fare for returning migrants; Mamata announces compensation for migrants killed in UP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also written to the Chairman of the Railway Board in Delhi saying that the state government will bear the cost of travel for migrants. “In connection with the aforementioned I would like to confirm that the entire cost of movement by special trains to West Bengal, of migrants of the state, stranded in various parts of the country, shall be borne by the government of West Bengal,” reads the letter.

There were reports in the last one week, of migrant workers having to shell out more than the regular ticket fare, that too at a time when most of them have run out of money. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been vocal on the issue while lashing out at the BJP led government at the Centre for charging a higher ticket fare.

Mamata has shown concern for migrant workers since the beginning of the lockdown. The West Bengal Chief Minister had written to Chief Ministers of 18 states during the initial phase of the lockdown, asking for migrant workers from her state to be given food and be provided shelter at night.