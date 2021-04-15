'Bengal tigress should be voted to power for development': Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan bats for Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a roadshow in North Kolkata’s Beliaghata to Jorasanko via Maniktala in support of three TMC candidates.
Amidst celebration of the Bengali New Year, the TMC Supremo claimed that in order to bring more development in the New Year the TMC should be voted to power again.
TMC candidates Paresh Pal of Beliaghata constituency, Sadhan Pande of Maniktala constituency, Nayana Bandhopadhyay of Chowringhee constituency and Vivek Gupta of Jorasanko constituency were seen along with the TMC supremo in the five-kilometer roadshow.
Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan was also seen campaigning with the TMC Supremo.
Wishing everyone on the New Year, Jaya said that in the last 10 years Mamata Banerjee’s TMC government had done a lot of development of the state.
“In order to bring more development in West Bengal the Bengal tigress should be voted to power. On this New Year everyone should pledge to bring TMC back in power,” stated Samajwadi party leader Jaya Bachchan.
Meanwhile, in order to woo the Bengali sentiments Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter shared a video of Dakshineshwar temple along with other heritage sites of Kolkata and in Bengali wished the people of West Bengal Bengali New Year.
According to several poll analysts, such roadshows and messages in Bengali will help the people of Kolkata connect with both the parties ahead of the remaining phases of polls.
