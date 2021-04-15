'Bengal tigress should be voted to power for development': Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan bats for Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a roadshow in North Kolkata’s Beliaghata to Jorasanko via Maniktala in support of three TMC candidates.

Amidst celebration of the Bengali New Year, the TMC Supremo claimed that in order to bring more development in the New Year the TMC should be voted to power again.

TMC candidates Paresh Pal of Beliaghata constituency, Sadhan Pande of Maniktala constituency, Nayana Bandhopadhyay of Chowringhee constituency and Vivek Gupta of Jorasanko constituency were seen along with the TMC supremo in the five-kilometer roadshow.

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan was also seen campaigning with the TMC Supremo.