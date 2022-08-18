Bengal SSC recruitment scam: Court extends judicial custody of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee till August 31

Partha Chatterjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: A special court on Thursday extended judicial custody for 14 days of both suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee in the WBSSC scam.

According to Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources, they demanded permission to quiz both the accused during judicial custody.

“The court has given permission to quiz both of them in jail. Chatterjee instead of cooperating had tried to snatch away papers from the ED officials. 60 bank accounts and 30 fake companies were found. Another farm house and picnic spot in North 24 parganas has been detected for which more quizzing is needed,” said the ED sources.

The ED sources also claimed that a charitable trust in the name of Chatterjee's late wife was also used to convert ‘black’ money.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Chatterjee in the courtroom had claimed that ‘time will reveal everything and no one will be spared’.

Chatterjee's lawyer had appealed for bail citing ‘ill health’ but Arpita’s lawyer didn’t appeal for bail.

After recent hullabaloo in the ruling party, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her cabinet meeting on Thursday asked every minister to keep a ‘clean’ image.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, Mamata had asked all her ministers to read every file properly before signing the documents.

“The BJP is trying to trap us. We all should be careful. No ministers will use pilot cars and all should maintain a clean image,” said the Nabanna sources quoting the Chief Minister.