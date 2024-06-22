 Bengal Shocker: 2 Students From Class 12 Threaten Classmates With Country-Made Pistols At Andulberia High School In Rejinagar
According to sources , one of the two students reportedly procured the gun from a close family associate.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Bengal Shocker: 2 Students From Class 12 Threaten Classmates With Country-Made Pistols At Andulberia High School In Rejinagar | Representational photo

Chaotic scenes were witnessed in a school in West Bengal's Murshidabad district after two Class IX students entered a classroom with a gun and showed it to their classmates. The incident was reported from the Andulberia High School in Rejinagar. The duo reportedly tried to threaten their classmates with the gun.

However, after the matter came to the notice of the headmaster and teachers of the school, they promptly snatched the gun away from them. It is learnt that the students were carrying a country-made single-shot gun, which is readily available in the area. The two students have been detained by the police for questioning.

Sources said, one of the two students reportedly procured the gun from a close family associate. Later, some of their classmates told a teacher that the duo reportedly told them that they had brought the gun to harm the guard of the school who recently admonished them. “The police have detained the two students for questioning and they will take action as per the law,” said the headmaster of the school, Jahangir Alam.

