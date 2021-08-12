Bengal: Restrictions extended till Aug 30, night curbs relaxed

Kolkata

The Covid-related restrictions in West Bengal were extended till August 30 with relaxations in curbs during night hours, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Thursday.

The restrictions, first imposed on May 16 amid the second wave of the pandemic and extended at regular intervals, were about to expire on August 15.

"The Covid situation in Bengal is quite good but the danger of the third wave is still lurking. This is one of the reasons we have not allowed local trains," Banerjee said, addressing a press conference.

"So, we have decided to extend the ongoing restrictions for 15 more days till August 30," she added.

The chief minister announced that the night hours during which stringent restrictions are imposed will be reduced.

"We have decided a few relaxations -- such as full lockdown during the night will now be from 11 pm to 5 am, instead of 9 pm to 5 am," she said.

Banerjee said the state was not getting the required doses of vaccines.

To decongest the prisons, Banerjee announced that her government will release 73 life convicts.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:04 PM IST