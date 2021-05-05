Bengal elections: Mamata takes oath for third time, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slams her for violence

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Election Commission (EC) had taken the charge of West Bengal for the last three months and there was little she could do.

“My first duty is to curb the pandemic. I will also be addressing the post-poll violence. I have just taken the oath and for the last three months I could not do anything,” claimed the TMC Supremo.

Later, talking to the media, Dhankhar again slammed TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and questioned that how can she stay quiet as after the poll result on May 2, she had the power to stop the violence that claimed at least 14 lives and also left several injured.

After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received ‘Guard of Honor’ at Nabanna. The Chief Minister had given strictures to the police administration that they should strictly stop the violence in West Bengal.

However, the poll analysts feel that it is unprecedented that the Governor right after the ‘oath taking ceremony’ slammed Mamata Banerjee for the post-poll violence across West Bengal.

It is pertinent to mention that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, who lost from Nandigram despite the astounding TMC victory, will have to get elected to the assembly within six months of assuming office.

Meanwhile, protesting the ongoing violence in the state, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh didn’t attend the ‘swearing-in’ ceremony of the Chief Minister.