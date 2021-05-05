Bengal elections: Mamata takes oath for third time, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slams her for violence

Kolkata, May 5: TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday took oath as the West Bengal Chief Minister for third consecutive term in the presence of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The landslide victory against now the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the biggest victory for the Trinamool Congress after 2011 polls when the TMC managed to oust the 34-year long rule of the Left Front. Even in 2016 assembly elections, the TMC crushed both BJP and the Left-Congress alliance.
Soon after the ‘swearing-in’ ceremony, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar sent out a sharp message to the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the post-poll violence in West Bengal.
“In our constitution, the law has the highest position and we should maintain that. We should immediately take necessary action and send relief to the victims’ families. The Chief Minister should rise above the party lines to help people during the crisis,” claimed Dhankhar.
Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Election Commission (EC) had taken the charge of West Bengal for the last three months and there was little she could do.
“My first duty is to curb the pandemic. I will also be addressing the post-poll violence. I have just taken the oath and for the last three months I could not do anything,” claimed the TMC Supremo.
Later, talking to the media, Dhankhar again slammed TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee and questioned that how can she stay quiet as after the poll result on May 2, she had the power to stop the violence that claimed at least 14 lives and also left several injured.
After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee received ‘Guard of Honor’ at Nabanna. The Chief Minister had given strictures to the police administration that they should strictly stop the violence in West Bengal.
However, the poll analysts feel that it is unprecedented that the Governor right after the ‘oath taking ceremony’ slammed Mamata Banerjee for the post-poll violence across West Bengal.
It is pertinent to mention that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee, who lost from Nandigram despite the astounding TMC victory, will have to get elected to the assembly within six months of assuming office.
Meanwhile, protesting the ongoing violence in the state, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh didn’t attend the ‘swearing-in’ ceremony of the Chief Minister.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)