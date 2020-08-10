Bengal construction contractor writes to President, CM seeking to end his life over unpaid dues

A civil construction contractor from the Pandalpara area of West Bengal's Malda district has sought permission from President Ramnath Kovind and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to die by suicide. In his letter, Jayanta Pramanik states that he has waited for years to get his unpaid bills, amounting to around Rs.1 crore, accrued from the West Bengal Government.

“In 2015-16, I constructed the bungalow of the sub-divisional officer of Chanchol. Later, I carried out several other construction works at the same site. The executive engineer’s office took Rs 10 lakh from me as security deposit. The PWD office neither paid me for the work, nor has he released the security deposit,” said Pramanik. He had been a Public Works Department (PWD) executive engineer.

Rs.15 lakh for the boundary wall, and Rs. 5 lakh for the sanitary plumbing are also due. This is including the ten year security deposit of Rs.10 lakh and other payments amounts to Rs. 45 lakhs which is due from the PWD executive engineer Malda division.

Pramanik’s other dues are from the Chanchol sub-divisional officer (SDO) for infrastructure development work done by him amounting to Rs.40 lakh during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rs. 4 lakh has also been due from the SDO since 2004.

In total, an amount of Rs. 1 crore is due from the PWD executive engineer Malda division and the Chanchol SDO.

“I am unable to take this and hence have written to the DM (district magistrate), the President (Ram Nath Kovind) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealing to end my life. I had gone for a final appeal to the SDO in my car. He forcefully seized my car which is still in the SDO office since the last 25 days,” added Pramanik who intentionally kept his car as the civil construction worker kept asking for his money.

Pramanik says he has no assets in the family as all of it has been sold to clear his debts. The civil construction contractor has two daughters and lives with his elder brother and sister in law. The letter written by Pramanik has also been forwarded to National Human Rights Commission in Delhi and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.