Bengal coal smuggling case: ED summons Labour Min Moloy Ghatak on Friday

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned labour minister of West Bengal Moloy Ghatak in connection with the coal smuggling case in the state.

Trinamool Congress legislator from Baghmundi assembly constituency, Sushanto Mahato has also been summoned by the ED.

Mahato has been summoned for the first time by the ED while Ghatak has been summoned thrice previously.

ED sources said that this is the last summon that they are sending to Ghatak and in case if he dodges the summon this time as well, the agency sleuths will take strong legal action against him.

The ED sources said that they want to record the statements of Mahato and Ghatak.

"While Ghatak has been under our radar for quite some time, recently Mahato's name cropped up during interrogations," said an ED official who refused to be named.

ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are conducting parallel probes in the coal smuggling scam, in which financial involvement as estimated by the central agencies is around Rs 1,300 crore.

On late Wednesday evening, the CBI arrested seven officials, including a serving general manager of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in this connection.

Some former general managers and a current manager of ECL were also arrested. They are being presented to a lower court in Asansol in the West Burdwan district on Thursday.

The central sleuths have already questioned Trinamool Congress's National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Narula Banerjee in connection with the case.

According to Trinamool Congress state general secretary and party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh, the central agencies are being deliberately used by a politically bankrupt Union government after BJP was rejected by the people of West Bengal in the 2021 assembly elections.