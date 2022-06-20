Bengal Assembly passes resolution condemning Nupur Sharma’s remark on Prophet Muhammad; BJP leaders stage walkout

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

The Bengal Assembly passed a resolution condemning BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks on the Prophet Muhammad on Monday while the opposition BJP staged a walkout when the government passed the resolution, according to India Today report.

The BJP leaders, led by Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari, started a protest when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was addressing the Assembly.

This comes after the suspension of seven BJP MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and chief whip Manoj Tigga, from the West Bengal legislative assembly. The suspension has now been withdrawn.

Mamata Banerjee in assembly said, "We took action when there was violence in the state. But how come this lady (Nupur Sharma) is still not arrested? I know she will not be arrested. She has sought time from Kolkata Police for four weeks. She was to appear before the police today."

Addressing the state Assembly, Banerjee said that the BJP practices politics of provocation and hatred.

The CM said, "BJP is not addressing the main issue of unemployment. The BJP is trying to create their cadre through Agnipath. We salute the Army men. They will work in defence and learn the skill of using arms during their training. Then, after 4 years, they will just be left out."

She also slammed Suvendu Adhikari and said, "Mandarmoni is now Dadamoni. Dadomoni (Suvendu) has snatched jobs of people of Purulia and given jobs to people of Midnapore. This has to be investigated."

Meanwhile, Nupur Sharma today sought four week's time to appear before the Kolkata Police in connection with her recent controversial comments.

Sharma, who was supposed to be present at Narkeldanga Police station in Kolkata on Monday, emailed the request.

The city police are yet to decide over their next course of action.

On June 13, Kolkata Police issued summons to Nupur Sharma under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, asking her to be present at Narkeldanga Police under Eastern Suburban Division of Kolkata police on June 20.